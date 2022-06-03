Alexander Zverev has been forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal after the German rolled his ankle and had to leave the court on a wheelchair.
With the match heading for a tie-break after three pulsating hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev went over his right ankle and was left screaming in agony after what looked to be a horrendous injury. Zverev returned to the court to shake hands with Nadal and the umpire as he retired from the match.
More to follow…
Source Link Alexander Zverev retires from French Open semi-final with Rafa Nadal after shocking injury