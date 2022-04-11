Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.

“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

Lopez, 52, confirmed she is engaged to Affleck, 49, for the second time in an announcement via her newsletter, On The JLo – 18 years after they called off their first wedding.

Lopez showed off her large green-stone diamond ring in a video attached to the email newsletter, where she could be seen crying and looking down at the ring.

The Marry Me actress and former baseball player ended their two-year engagment in April 2021, after dating since 2017. The pair had postponed their wedding twice during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that they would get married “when the time is right”.

The couple denied breakup rumours in March 2021, explaining that they are “working through some things”. However, Rodriguez and Lopez announced their split less than one month later in a joint statement: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck