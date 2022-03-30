Alex Jones offers ‘heartfelt’ apology and payout in bid to settle Sandy Hook case

Family members of those killed in the Sandy Hook mass school shooting rejected an offer on Tuesday to settle their defamation lawsuit against Infowars host Alex Jones.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist, who had previously claimed the shooting was a hoax, offered a cash settlement in a court filing on Tuesday.

Jones offered a “heartfelt apology” and $120,000 per plaintiff to end the case, where he was found liable for damages in November and is awaiting a trial to determine the scope of payment.

Lawyers for the families quickly shut down the offer, telling the Associated Press on Tuesday the settlement was a “transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

In 2012, gunman Adam Lanza killed twenty first graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The families of eight of the victims, as well an FBI agent who responded to the shooting, sued Jones, his right-wing news network Infowars, and others who claimed the shooting wasn’t real.

Jones later changed course and said the shooting did occur.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

