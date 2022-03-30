Alex Jones – live: Infowars host to appear at contempt of court hearing after dodging Sandy Hook deposition

Alex Jones on his show on 12 December, 2021 (The Alex Jones Show)

Far-right conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones is set to appear in court today as part of his years-long legal battle with the families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Mr Jones was found guilty of defamation in multiple lawsuits last year after he falsely said the 2012 school shooting that left 26 dead was “a giant hoax”. The cases are now headed to jury trials to determine damages.

The legal proceedings were thrust back into the spotlight last week when Mr Jones failed to appear twice for a deposition that he had sought to delay because he was too sick to attend – despite the fact that he continued hosting his Infowars show.

At issue in today’s virtual hearing – scheduled for 2pm EST – is the plaintiffs’ motion to hold Mr Jones in contempt of court for dodging the deposition.

Hours before the hearing, Mr Jones offered to settle the cases by giving a “heartfelt apology” and $120,000 payout per plaintiff. That offer was rejected by the families.

Show latest update 1648657931 Jones extends 11th-hour settlement offer Hours before today’s scheduled court hearing, Mr Jones extended an offer to settle the defamation lawsuits with a “heartfelt apology” and $120,000 payout to each plaintiff. “It’s time for the litigation to end,” Mr Jones’s attorney Norm Pattis told Law&Crime. “The shooting took place almost 10 years ago.” Lawyers for the families quickly shut down the offer, telling the Associated Press on Tuesday the settlement was a “transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.” The Independent’s Josh Marcus has more: Megan Sheets 30 March 2022 17:32 1648657658 Alex Jones gears up for virtual hearing on motion to hold him in contempt Alex Jones is slated to appear at a virtual hearing today at 2pm EST regarding a motion to hold him in contempt of court for skipping out on a deposition twice last week. Two days before he was set to testify under oath last week on 23 March, Mr Jones’ lawyers made a last-ditch attempt to delay by claiming he was too sick to attend due to unnamed “medical conditions” and that doctors had advised him to remain at home. A judge turned down the requests, in part because he was seemingly well enough to continue broadcasting his hours-long show – leaving his home on at least one occasion to travel to his studio to film it. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis is set to hear arguments on that motion at today’s hearing. Megan Sheets 30 March 2022 17:27

