Alex Jones: InfoWars chief offers to speak to Jan 6 investigators in return for immunity

InfoWars chief Alex Jones has offered speak to the Justice Department’s January 6 prosecutors but wants immunity in return for his cooperation.

Jones, who runs the right-wing conspiracy media outlet that filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, said through his lawyer that he had informed the DOJ of “his desire to speak to federal prosecutors about Jan. 6.”

Jones, who is currently fighting lawsuits from the families of Sandy Hook victims, wants immunity as part of any deal, according to The New York Times.

