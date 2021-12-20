Alex Jones indicates he will plead the fifth and calls himself a ‘controversial American journalist’ in Jan 6 lawsuit

Posted on December 20, 2021 0

Alex Jones, the founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, has indicated that he will plead the fifth as he called himself a “controversial American journalist” in a lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January.

Mr Jones is trying to block subpoenas against him and AT&T for his phone records. In the lawsuit, he says he’s seeking a “declaratory judgment” saying that the House panel is “not a lawfully constituted committee” and that its “actions to date have been wholly without legal authority”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Alex Jones indicates he will plead the fifth and calls himself a ‘controversial American journalist’ in Jan 6 lawsuit