Alex Jones held in contempt of court for dodging Sandy Hook deposition

Alex Jones will be held in contempt of court after he twice skipped a deposition in his legal battle with the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis moved to sanction Mr Jones at a hearing on Wednesday, just as the Infowars host released a statement attacking the families’ rejection of his settlement offer the night before.

Judge Bellis offered Mr Jones the opportunity to purge the contempt if he sits for a deposition by 10 April.

He will face a fine of $25,000 should he fail to submit to a deposition by this Friday, and the fine will increase to $75,000 on Monday.

The deposition is in preparation for a jury trial to determine damages after Mr Jones was found guilty of defamation in multiple lawsuits last year over his false claims that the 2012 school shooting that left 26 dead was “a giant hoax”.

Two days before he was set to testify under oath last week on 23 March, Mr Jones’ lawyers made a last-ditch attempt to delay by claiming he was too sick to attend due to unnamed “medical conditions” and that doctors had advised him to remain at home.

A judge turned down the requests, in part because he was seemingly well enough to continue broadcasting his hours-long show – leaving his home on at least one occasion to travel to his studio to film it.

He subsequently defied court orders by failing to show up for the original deposition and a rescheduled one, prompting attorneys for the Sandy Hook victims’ families to ask the judge to find him in contempt and have him arrested.

Hours before Wednesday’s hearing on the contempt motion, Mr Jones extended an offer to settle the defamation lawsuits with a “heartfelt apology” and $120,000 payout to each plaintiff.

Lawyers for the families quickly shut down the offer, telling the Associated Press on Tuesday the settlement was a “transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

Mr Jones responded to the rejection in a lengthy statement on Wednesday, which read in part: “The Sandy Hook shootings are almost a decade behind us. It’s time to put this case behind us, too. Most of the families affected never joined the suits; those who have are no doubt weary of it. The world is on the cusp of war and all the ambulance chasers care about is hatred.”

More follows…

