Alex Jones has been found guilty by default in all four defamation cases brought by the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy.

A judge in Connecticut issued rulings in a fourth defamation lawsuit brought against the Infowars conspiracy theorist on Tuesday.

The ruling means all four parents of Sandy Hook victims have won their defamation cases against, who called the 2012 massacre a “hoax”.

Source Link Alex Jones guilty in all four Sandy Hook defamation cases