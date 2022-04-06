Alex Jones finally appears for Sandy Hook deposition after paying $75,000 in fines

Posted on April 6, 2022 0

Alex Jones has finally appeared at a deposition in his legal battle with the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre after a court held him in contempt for skipping questioning twice.

Lawyers for the families alerted the court that Mr Jones complied with its order to sit for the deposition in a court filing on Wednesday.

It comes after Mr Jones was ordered to pay escalating fines starting at $25,000 per each day that he failed to appear. Court records showed he paid at least $75,000 in total prior to the deposition.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Alex Jones finally appears for Sandy Hook deposition after paying $75,000 in fines