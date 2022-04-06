Alex Jones has finally appeared at a deposition in his legal battle with the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre after a court held him in contempt for skipping questioning twice.
Lawyers for the families alerted the court that Mr Jones complied with its order to sit for the deposition in a court filing on Wednesday.
It comes after Mr Jones was ordered to pay escalating fines starting at $25,000 per each day that he failed to appear. Court records showed he paid at least $75,000 in total prior to the deposition.
More follows…
Source Link Alex Jones finally appears for Sandy Hook deposition after paying $75,000 in fines