Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said that he won’t defend himself in the Sandy Hook lawsuits.

“If I spend my time tactically talking to HBO or talking to The Wall Street Journal or running around trying to defend myself from the fake things they’ve launched against me, we’re going to lose the whole country and the planet,” Jones said during his show on Monday.

He has been found guilty by default in all four defamation cases brought by the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy.

A judge in Connecticut issued rulings in a fourth defamation lawsuit brought against the Infowars conspiracy theorist after he failed to produce evidence to support false claims the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

The ruling means all four lawsuits brought by the families of 10 Sandy Hook victims in Texas and Connecticut have won defamation cases against Jones.

“Folks. They were always going to default us, and they’re always going to do it at the appeals court level, too. I’ve known that. I’m just going to illustrate the whole thing for everybody. And then that gives us the time to, you know, to move forward and fight the globalists,” Jones said on Monday.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Alex Jones bizarrely says he won’t defend himself in Sandy Hook lawsuit and claims ‘we’re going to lose the planet’