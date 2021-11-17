Alex Hales has “categorically and absolutely” denied that the naming of his dog contained racial connotations.

In his testimony to MPs on Tuesday, Azeem Rafiq claimed that Asian players at Yorkshire were repeatedly referred to as ‘Kevin’ during his time at the club by former captain Gary Ballance.

Rafiq alleged that the use of the slur was also a factor in Hales choosing to give his black Doberman puppy the same name.

“Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog,” Hales wrote in a statement.

“I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.

There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game’s authorities choose to hold.”

More follows…

Source Link Alex Hales denies naming dog after Yorkshire racial slur