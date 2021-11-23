Alec Baldwin threatened to assault 30 Rock director, new book claims

Alec Baldwin once threatened to assault a director on the set of 30 Rock, claims a new book.

Doug Abel, an editor on the show makes the claim in Mike Roe’s new book The 30 Rock Book: Inside the Iconic Show, from Blerg to EGOT.

Roe writes: “According to Abel, Alec turned to [director Adam Bernstein] and said that if he did that one more time, he was going to assault him. And he didn’t say it with a smile on his face,”

The book claims that Baldwin, for some reason, was angered by Bernstein for using his thumbs to frame a shot with his hands.

Bernstein, who only directed the first six episodes of the highly acclaimed sitcom, which ran for seven series and also starred Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan, won an Emmy for his work on the series.

He went on to direct shows such as Breaking Bad, Fargo and Better Call Saul.

Bernstein was not the only film director who had issues with Baldwin, according to the book. Paul Feig, who directed Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters and worked with Baldwin on an episode of 30 Rock, called the actor “challenging” and the “least fun” to work with.

The book also details how Baldwin in 2006 was reluctant to do the TV show “before the rise of streaming, when the world still turned its nose up at the smaller screen” because he was known for his movie roles such as The Hunt for Red October and The Aviator:

Baldwin is currently embroiled in controversy over the on set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Married to the Mob actor fired the gun that killed her, apparently believing that it was safe to use.

The 30 Rock star – who also produced the movie – has stated that he was told the gun was “cold” when being handed it, meaning it did not contain any live ammunition.

No criminal charges have yet been filed but authorities have also not ruled anything out.

The Independent have requested comment from Baldwin’s representatives.

