Alec Baldwin thanks fans for support during ‘a tough time’ following Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has thanked his supporters for sending him good wishes as he tries to “get through a tough time” following a shooting on the set of the film Rust.

In a new video posted on Friday (24 December), the 63-year-old actor wished everyone happy holidays and said that “not a day goes by” that he does not think of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin allegedly fired the fatal shot from what he believed was a safe “cold gun” on the set of Rust in October this year.

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all those people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers and so forth,” Baldwin said in the three-minute video.

“So many great sentiments from so many people, I got hundreds of emails from friends and family and colleagues and people… to send me strength and good wishes. I am very grateful for that,” he said.

Speaking of the Rust shooting incident, Baldwin said: “I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course for everyone who’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because someone died so tragically.”

“I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that.”

He added: “[I’m] just trying to move forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time.”

Towards the end, Baldwin also told his supporters to “be safe, wear a mask, get the booster, and don’t let Santa down the chimney without a mask.”

In the most recent update involving the ongoing investigation of the Rust shooting, authorities in the US have issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s mobile phone as it is believed there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the case.

