Alec Baldwin Slams George Clooney Post His 'Rust' Incident Comment; Says 'I Had A Protocol And It Never Let Me Down'

Actor Alec Baldwin, who has kept a low-key post the fatal ‘Rust’ prop gun incident, left everyone stunned with his new statement. The veteran actor recently appeared on television for the first time post the incident and claimed that he never pulled the trigger on the prop gun. While many legal experts claim it an irrational move, Baldwin didn’t stop there and even slammed George Clooney for his remarks on ‘gun safety’ on movie sets.

While the fatal incident has rattled the entire industry, Baldwin, who is also the producer of the movie ‘Rust’, told George Stephanopoulos, “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.” The 63-year-old veteran actor even shared his thoughts on George Clooney’s comments, who claimed to follow his own safety protocol whenever he was handed a gun on a movie set. “Well, there were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn’t help the situation,” he said.

Taking a dig at Clooney, Baldwin called his career ‘average’ as he added, “If your protocol is you check the gun every time, well, good for you. I’ve probably handled weapons as much as any other actor in films with an average career. Again, shooting or being shot by someone. And in that time, I had a protocol, and it never let me down.”

Following his interview, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin took to social media to pen a long emotional note in support of her husband. She wrote, “I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.” These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare.”

While the police continue to investigate, Baldwin already faces two lawsuits against him for the on-set prop gun incident, which took place in late October near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Apart from Clooney, many renowned actors like Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie and others have shared their views on the fatal incident and talked in favour of banning the use of real weapons on movie sets.

