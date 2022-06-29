Alec Baldwin shouts about his dogs in Spanish during chaotic Woody Allen Instagram interview

Alec Baldwin appeared to shout at someone in Spanish during a chaotic live chat with Woody Allen on Instagram.

The Hollywood actor, 64, got up from his sofa to ask an unseen person called Leonetta to control his dogs.

“Leonetta! Leonetta! Basta! Las perritas! Basta! Las perritas, sufficient!” Baldwin shouts.

The words translate to: “Leonetta! Leonetta! Enough! The dogs! Enough. The dogs. That’s enough!”

During the interview, which amused many on social media, Allen admitted he is considering retiring from movie-making because the “thrill” isn’t there anymore for him.

