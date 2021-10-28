Alec Baldwin shooting – news: Police say arrests may come over Halyna Hutchins death, ‘there was complacency’

Alec Baldwin: Police don’t rule out criminal charges for actor after Rust shooting

Investigators have discussed their initial findings in the probe into Halyna Hutchins’s death.

They held a news conference from Santa Fe, New Mexico today (27 October), six days after the movie-set shooting that left the 42-year-old cinematographer dead.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies both stressed the importance of allowing the probe to continue, saying charges may be filed at a later date if probable cause is found.

Alec Baldwin fired a gun that was being used as a prop in the Western Rust, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The events on 21 October have prompted calls to improve regulation of firearms on movie sets, or even ban them and replace them with computer-generated images.

Baldwin wrote in a statement after the incident: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Show latest update 1635396352 Santa Fe County sheriff’s office recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set of Rust During Wednesday’s press conference, Santa Fe County sheriff’s office revealed that they recovered three guns, and approximately 500 rounds of ammunition from the set of Rust. The bullets were a mix of blanks, dummy rounds, and, possibly, live rounds. The sheriff further specified that one of the three guns collected from the set was a non-functioning firearm. “There was a total of 500 rounds of ammunition — that is a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting [are] live rounds,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. “[It’s] too early right now to comment on charges at this point.” Peony Hirwani 28 October 2021 05:45 1635394552 Key questions left unanswered after press conference on Rust tragedy Nearly a week after the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust, several key questions remain unanswered, including who loaded Alec Baldwin’s gun, who could face charges over the incident, and what changes it could prompt in the movie industry. Megan Sheets has the full story: Peony Hirwani 28 October 2021 05:15 1635392728 Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were hit by the same bullet, say police A single bullet killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and then lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza on the set Rust, police have said. While officers said they were continuing their investigation, and prosecutors said they have not ruled out the option of bringing charges against anyone, including Baldwin, police said it appeared that the actor had fired a single round from a .45 Lee handgun. At a news conference on Wednesday (27 October), Santa Fe County sheriff Adan Mendoza said the bullet had been passed to investigators by medical officials who removed it from the shoulder of the injured director. Andrew Buncombe has the full story: Peony Hirwani 28 October 2021 04:45 1635389882 Ireland Baldwin supports dad Alec amid investigation The actor’s daughter took to Instagram after a movie production worker shared a positive memory of her father, who had asked for milk and cereal to be provided in his hotel room for his then-young daughter. “Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting… this beautiful comment stands alone,” Ireland wrote. “I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad.” Graeme Massie 28 October 2021 03:58 1635386522 Santa Fe County DA says ‘corners were definitely cut’ on Rust set Mary Carmack-Altwies made the statement in an interview with NBC News. Graeme Massie 28 October 2021 03:02 1635382982 Home of Rust set medic being guarded by security The home of the Rust on -set medic who tried to save the life of Halyna Hutchins is being guarded by security, according to Fox News. “The security personnel is from the same security detail at Bonanza Ranch where the movie was being filmed,” according to the news network. Graeme Massie 28 October 2021 02:03 1635379322 Rust armourer ‘mishandled’ guns on Nicolas Cage movie set, crew member tells CNN The lead armourer on Rust, Hannah Gutierrez, allegedly mishandled weapons on the set of a previous movie with Nicholas Cage, according to CNN, Two crew members on The Old Way told the news network that the 24-year-old fired a gun near the actor on set with no warning, according to key grip Stu Brumbaugh, who says he then asked for her to be dismissed. “Make an announcement! You just blew my f***ing eardrums out!” Cage screamed in annoyance before walking off set, claimed Mr Brumbaugh. “She was talking to the stunt coordinator, and she just fired off a round, it sounded (like she fired])at the ground, and that’s when Nick really laid into her. That’s when I said she needs to be let go, she’s the most inexperienced armorer I had ever worked with. I have no idea why she wasn’t let go,” said Mr Brumbaugh. Another crew member on the film, who asked CNN not to name them, also raised concerns about Ms Gutierrez. “She didn’t carry the firearms safely. She had pistols tucked under her armpits and was carrying rifles in each hand that were ready to be used in the scene,” the crew member claimed to CNN. “Firearms were aimed at people. She turned around and the pistols that were tucked under her armpits were pointing back at people.” (Getty Images) Graeme Massie 28 October 2021 01:02 1635375662 Alec Baldwin shooting: Prosecutor says she was ‘shocked’ and ‘completely astonished’ at Rust death The Santa Fe County district attorney says she was “shocked” and “completely astonished” when she heard of the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie. Mary Carmack-Altwies will ultimately decide if any criminal charges will be brought against anyone following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was shot during filming. Graeme Massie 28 October 2021 00:01 1635372686 Santa Fe County DA says she was ‘shocked’ and ‘completely astonished’ when she heard of Rust shooting Mary Carmack-Altwies has said that she was “shocked” and “completely astonished” when she heard of the shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust that left one person dead. Ms Carmack-Altwies told CNN in a new interview that she had thought movie sets were “safer and more protected.” “The entire situation has shocked me. I was under the assumption, probably with most other people in this country, that movie sets were much safer and more protected than I think that at least this movie was,” she told the news network. Graeme Massie 27 October 2021 23:11 1635368770 California lawmaker to propose gun ban on film sets A California lawmaker says he will propose a “live” gun ban on movie sets after the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. David Cortese, a Democratic state senator for Silicon Valley, announced his plan two days after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the western, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Mr Cortese said his legislation banning “live” ammunition on sets would “prevent this type of senseless violence and loss of life”. Clemence Michallon 27 October 2021 22:06

