Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Incident: 'Rust' Crew Member Breaks Silence, Hopes Film Industry 'Re-evaluates Its Practices'

The recent prop gun incident on the sets’ of veteran actor Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ has rattled the entire film industry. Not only have the production crew stepped up safety measures on other movie sets, but many members from the film fraternity have signed a petition suggesting permanent removal of firearms from movie sets, and replacing them with a fire sound in the post-production. Amid all these reports, assistant director, David Halls, who handed the loaded prop gun to Alec Baldwin, finally broke his silence on the on-set fatal shooting incident.

In a statement released by the New York Post, Halls stated that he is ‘shocked and saddened’ as Hutchins was a friend and a talented cinematographer. “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death,” Halls said in the statement. Furthermore, he added, “Hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

While Halls refrained from saying anything on reports of him handing the loaded prop gun to Baldwin, the Santa Fe County Sheriff stated that there was ‘some complacency’ on the movie set, last week. The affidavit filed by the sheriff’s department also mentioned Halls’ statement in which he stated that ‘he should have checked all the rounds’ before handing over the gun to Baldwin. In addition to the above reports, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza also stated that the team of detectives found more live rounds on the movie set. “We suspect there were other live rounds found on set,” Mendoza said.

Meanwhile, Baldwin, who poured his heart out on Twitter with multiple posts, opened up about the fatal shooting publicly for the first time. “She was my friend. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened,” he said in a video shared by TMZ.

Cover Image: Shutterstock

Source Link : Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Incident: 'Rust' Crew Member Breaks Silence, Hopes Film Industry 'Re-evaluates Its Practices'