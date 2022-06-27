Alec Baldwin announces interview with Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin announced on Sunday 26 June that he will be interviewing film director Woody Allen on Tuesday 28 June.

The actor added: “I’m gonna be doing an Instagram Live at 10.30 Eastern Time (3.30 pm BST in the UK) with… Woody Allen, who I love. I love you, Woody.”

In his post, Mr. Baldwin wrote: “If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

The Beetlejuice star was referring to the Allen v Farrow documentary from February 2021, which investigates the allegation that Allen sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan.

