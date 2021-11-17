Alec Baldwin: Actor faces new lawsuit over fatal shooting on Rust film set

Alex Baldwin is facing another lawsuit over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Script supervisor Marnie Mitchell was “the first to call 911” and was “standing close” to Halyna Hutchins when she was shot and killed, her lawyer says.

Attorney Gloria Allred says she is filing a lawsuit on behalf of Ms Mitchell, and would hold a press conference in Los Angeles later on Wednesday to explain it.

Ms Allred says the lawsuit “contains new allegations concerning what happened on the day of the tragic incident.”

Meanwhile, George Clooney has called the incident on the New Mexico set of the western “insane” and “infuriating.”

“Why, for the life of me, this low-budget film with producers who haven’t produced anything wouldn’t have hired for the armorer someone with experience … they weren’t even using that gun to do target practice and that is insane,” Clooney said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

Clooney recalled his friendship with actor Brandon Lee, who was accidentally shot and killed on a movie set in 1993.

“After Brandon died, it really became a very clear thing of: open the gun, look down the barrel, look in the cylinder, make sure. It’s a series of tragedies, but, you know, a lot of stupid mistakes,” Clooney said.

The Rust accident last month, which claimed the life of Hutchins and also injured director Joel Souza, is still under investigation.

Baldwin has told authorities that he had been told that the gun he was using in the scene was “cold” when in fact it was loaded with live ammunition.

The Rust set gaffer, Serge Svetnoy, has already filed a lawsuit against the production, financiers, Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first assistant director David Halls and others.

Actor Daniel Baldwin has told CNN that his brother had no responsibility for the fatal accident.

“Alec has no blame in this at all. The armorer is responsible for the weapons. The actor is an idiot,” he said.

“The protocol exonerates Alec of any responsibility at all. The first AD should have witnessed an empty weapon being handed to him or fired the gun himself.

“I don’t know what caused him to announce ‘cold weapon’ on set. That announcement alone exonerates Alec of any wrongdoing or any responsibility.”

