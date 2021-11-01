Aldi’s wine advent calendar is ‘undeniably impressive’ – here’s how to buy it

Having a merry Christmas is obviously important, and the very best way to do that, we reckon, is by investing in a bougie advent calendar that will keep the spirits high throughout the month of December.

While the first thing that might come to mind is a chocolate countdown, if you’re after something a little more special, there’s plenty on offer. And now even Aldi has jumped on the bandwagon.

From its new beauty advent calendar to its super affordable hampers, the retailer has gone big with its festive offering this year. And for those partial to a glass of vino, you’ll be glad to know it’s brought back its wine advent calendar (£59.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Well-known for its pocket-friendly yet highly-rated bottles of plonk, this is certainly one to get excited about. With 25 mini bottles just waiting to be discovered (and drunk), there’s surely no better way to see in the party season.

Owing to it being a seasonal sell-out, we got our hands on the vino-filled wonder to see what the fuss was about. Read on for everything there is to know, including price, how to buy and our aficionado’s review.

Number of days: 25

25 Price: £49.99

£49.99 Release date: 1 November

Aldi clearly got the memo that we’re all in need of a very merry Christmas – within this countdown, there are 25 bottles of wine, with a mixture of red, white and sparkling bottles. If you’re sceptical about the Aldi quality, then you should know that it was so good it landed a spot in our review of the best wine advent calendars.

“The quality of the wines is undeniably impressive for the price tag, with the sparkling blanc de blancs proving to be a new favourite,” praised our writer. It serves as a “great way to discover the supermarket’s range of red, white and sparkling wines on a smaller scale, without committing to a full bottle”.

It’s not hard to see why this is an instant sell-out each year, so if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll have to be quick. The wine advent calendar is currently available to buy in-store and launch online from Monday 1 November. Cheers to that!

