Aldi’s sunshade dog bed is the coolest pet accessory for summer – and it’s £19.99

Summer is finally in our sights, and we can practically smell the barbecues and freshly cut grass already.

As the weather warms though, whether you’re planning summer cookouts or simply looking forward to snoozing on the deckchair, you’ll know the importance of a shady spot – especially if it’s a scorcher.

Gazebos and shade sails are a great shout for blazing hot days. But what about a smaller, comfier spot – just for our four-legged freinds.

Naturally, budget supermaket Aldi’s is, as usual, on hand with a practical offering that we never knew we needed. With past pet offerings spanning Regency-core dog beds, grooming kits and more, this latest addition is a garden essential for every dog parent.

To help your pooch beat the heat this summer, Aldi has dropped a dog bed that doubles as a sun shade – a cool idea, no?

Chanelling a mini gazebo, the budget supermarket sold a similar model last year, and shoppers will be pleased to hear the price has stayed at £19.99. And once the summer season comes to an end? Well, it’s also water resistant for when it rains too, so you’re really getting bang for your buck.

Pet Collection sunshade dog bed: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Size: 105cm x 85cm x 80cm

Whether it’s for the dog days (sorry) of summer or the rainy months, this is the garden essential for pup parents. Perfect for when the sun’s blazing, the sun protective canopy stretches overhead, while there’s a sling for overheated pups to perch on.

The canopy itself is UV50, which means it protects from some of the sun’s rays, and the waterproof material sheilds them from every drizzle and downpour too – if they’re not rolling around in the mud already, that is.

While there is some assembly involved, we can see this lending it to park and beach day trips – and the carry bag will help with transportation too. Coming in at £19.99, the bed and sun canopy combo is available in a muted colourway, and we can see this finding a permanant spot on patios and deckings. Though make sure to check the dimensions fit your outside space.

