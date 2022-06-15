Summer is in the air – and after months of dreary, drizzly weather we could not be more ready to head to the garden and soak up the heat.

When making the most of the British summer, investing in decent outdoor furniture is often a simple way to enhance your hours alfresco – and when it comes to affordable options, budget buy queen Aldi never dissapoints.

No stranger to thrifty garden thrones, the supermarket has already made waves with its sell-out hanging egg chair and now joining the roster are two new additions, both markedly modern with sleek silhouettes – yes, the retailer has dropped two luxe sun loungers for your patio lazing.

Something a little different, and perhaps the most exciting of the two is Aldi’s rocking sun lounger, but if that idea doesn’t rock your boat then there’s also a contemporary looking model with a matchy matchy table to house your sunbathing essentials.

While we’ve not reviewed the chairs ourselves, the hugely competitive price tags paired with the current heatwave mean that they are likely to sell out.

So if like us you’re looking to drain every last drop from the British summer, take a pew as we explain everything you need to know about these swish new loungers.

Aldi Gardenline aluminium sun lounger: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re a lover of modern design, this statement lounger may be right up your street. Its padded seat and dark colourway looks premium while the price tag is budget. It’s said to be lightweight which will come in handy when you’re moving it around to stay in the sun, and the backrest can be adjusted for five different heights, perfect if you’re looking to recline for some sun-soaked shut-eye. This chair comes on its own and with a matching table too (£119.98, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi Gardenline rocking sun lounger: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

Giving us serious sun lounger envy, this chair will actually rock back and forth, which is perfect if you’re whiling away hot summer days. Comfort shouldn’t be comprimised either thanks to its padded arm and head rests and, as it claims to be weather and UV resistant, it should hold its own winter rolls around.

