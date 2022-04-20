Aldi’s sell-out mud kitchen is back for summer 2022 – and it comes with a working tap

With school holidays on the horizon, if you’re stuck for ideas on how to keep the kids entertained, Aldi’s mud kitchen is thankfully back for 2022. Equipped with pots, pans and utensils, it’s time to get your budding chefs cooking up a storm.

Serving as a great way to encourage your children outside and away from screens, the garden toy unit will also inspire imagination and promote role-play.

But that’s not all, the kitchen is also great for sensory enrichment thanks to the addition of sand and mud within their play setting. It’s also good for the development of their fine motor skills owing to the use of the utensils.

What really stands out on Aldi’s design though, is its pocket-friendly price. Setting you back just £59.99, it is a fraction of the cost of similar mud kitchens at other retailers, which are often in the region of £100.

Owing to the sell-out success of last year’s model, we’d recommend snapping this one up ASAP. Prepare to spark some serious creativity among your children.

Little Town brown mud kitchen: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for ways to inspire creativity and imagination among little ones, Aldi’s mud kitchen offers the perfect solution. Serving as a great way to encourage kids to get excited about cooking, there are two activity areas here – a dry zone and a wet zone.

It’s suitable for children aged three and older, and it comes equipped with all the essentials. There’s a mini-chalkboard for writing up their specials menu, and pegs for hanging the utensils. Similarly, there are plant pot slots in the shelves at the top, giving you the opportunity to grow herbs and flowers together.

While we’re yet to review this exact one, we think it’s been particularly well thought out. Owing to the previous track record of Aldi’s mud kitchen, we’d recommend pre-ordering this one now to avoid disappointment.

If you are looking for one that we have tried and tested, this one from TP Toys took the top spot in our review of the best mud kitchens. Our writer noted that the workbench space “invites open-ended play”, but what really impressed our “muddy chefs was the bucket above the sink, which has an easy-to-use tap”.

“Should they ever tire of the water, there are two large chalkboards (no squabbling over who gets to write the menu is a win), four painted-on hob rings, a shelf and a cupboard too,” added our writer. And it “also comes with some pans and utensils”. It well and truly “covered all areas”.

