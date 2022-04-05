Aldi’s sell-out hot tub is back to help you create an at-home spa experience this spring

We’ve already had a sprinkling of spring sunshine this year, and random flurries of snow aside, warmer weather should be well and truly on the way again.

While we can’t wait to be spending more time outdoors, if your garden is looking a little lack-lustre, it might be time to give it some TLC.

Luckily, everyone’s favourite supermarket, Aldi, is on a mission to help you spruce up your outdoor space on a budget. Its hanging egg chair is back once again and its garden range includes a £400 dupe of the big green egg, a patio heater and so much more.

That’s not all though. If you’re looking to transform your outdoor space into a place for some serious R&R, the supermarket has brought back its sell-out hot tub (£399.99, Aldi.co.uk) for 2022. And it’s just been re-stocked in this week’s specialbuy drop.

With a price tag of £400, it’s a far more pocket-friendly option than some of the others on the market, with Lay-Z Spa’s inflatables, for example, setting you back anywhere between £500 and £1,300.

Read more:

If you’re looking to recreate the outdoor spa experience at home, read on for everything there is to know about Aldi’s pool.

Intex inflatable four-person hot tub: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

As hot tubs go, this octagon-shaped number is pretty capacious – there’s space enough to fit four adults. If you’re after full-body relaxation, you’ll be glad to hear that it has bubble jets and it comes equipped with two headrests – ideal for leaning back and soaking up the experience.

It has a filter pump, chemical dispenser, ground cloth and an insulated and lockable cover, all of which will help to keep it in great condition. Should you not want to keep it up and running throughout the winter months, there’s also a bag to store it in, so it shouldn’t take up too much space in your home.

It’s sure to be a great all-year-round investment that means your garden will always be a place for some calm and relaxation.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

Looking for more garden furniture inspiration? Aldi has just dropped its outdoor range for 2022

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aldi’s sell-out hot tub is back to help you create an at-home spa experience this spring