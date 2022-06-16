Aldi’s rattan garden furniture is here to elevate your outdoor set-up for summer

Summer has (finally) started, barbecue season is here and alfresco evenings are upon us. Now comes the tricky task of sprucing up your garden for the warmer months ahead.

From pizza ovens and sunloungers to trampolines and even a bell tent, budget supermarket Aldi is making sure we’re fully equipped for the summer season with its bestselling garden range.

One of the most enduring year-on-year garden trends, rattan is everpresent in the collection. Whether you’re after a storage bench, bistro set or rocking chair, the budget supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle is where it’s at for on-trend outside interiors.

From its coveted hanging egg chair to the sell-out Kamodo egg barbecue, the outdoor range always sells out fast – so now is your chance to level up your garden while the range is still in stock.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best rattan pieces from Aldi to elevate your outdoor set-up, from snug seats to three-piece furniture sets and a corner sofa.

Aldi cream rattan corner sofa and cover: £299.98, Aldi.co.uk

An instant hit last year and back for 2022, Aldi’s garden corner sofa looks to be a practical and stylish addition to your outdoor space. With most outdoor furniture sets costing upwards of £500, Aldi’s offering is a steal and even comes with a matching seat, plush cushions and a cover worth £29.99.

Aldi grey and cream rattan bistro set: £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

Comprised of two chairs and a small table, this compact and lightweight seating solution might just be the perfect for patios or small gardens. The rattan design is complete with a dark grey finish and white cushions for extra comfort. When not in use, the table and cushions can be stored inside the chairs – a nice practical touch.

Aldi Gardenline rope effect snug seat: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk

A new addition to Aldi’s garden range for 2022 is this stylish rope and rattan effect snug seat. Perfect for long balmy days spent outdoors, the two-seater design is complete with five matching seat, back and small cushions and a UV and weather-resistant frame. An ideal focal point for your patio or a cosy snug for the corner of your garden, Aldi promises that the seat will be back in stock soon.

Aldi Gardenline rope effect rocking chair: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

Relax in style this summer with Aldi’s garden rocking chair. The light brown frame and beige seat and waist cushion are finished with a rope effect that is sure to add the finishing touches to your outdoor space. Made from powder-coated steel, it claims to be weather-resistant and durable. With some garden rocking chairs costing upwards of £400, you’re onto a winner here.

Aldi Gardenline petal rattan bistro set: £169.99, Aldi.co.uk

Bring the comfort of indoors outside with this rattan bistro set. The powder-coated three-piece set is comprised of a table complete with a glass top, two chairs and seat and back cushions. Elevating the on-trend rattan finish, the sweet petal design of the chairs is a nice touch.

Aldi cream rattan effect bench: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

A stellar seating solution, Aldi’s rattan bench will help to add the finishing touches to your outdoor space. Easily fitting two people, the bench’s soft padded cushion cover will provide extra comfort for your garden guests, while the weather-resistant wicker design looks to ensure its durability. There’s no better time to buy as it’s reduced by nearly 20 per cent right now.

Aldi rattan effect sofa set with canopy: £449.99, Aldi.co.uk

Whether soaking up the sun or enjoying days outside in the shade, Aldi’s sofa set looks like a versatile piece of garden furniture. Seating up to five people, the set features a three-seater sofa with a canopy, two single sofas, cushions, a stool and a coffee table – providing enough room for the whole family. Helping make it a long-term investment, the garden seating solution touts to be weather resistant.

