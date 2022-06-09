Aldi’s new swings are an affordable way to encourage outdoor play this summer

When it comes to making the most of your outdoor space this summer, Aldi has come to the rescue by providing something for all the family, whether that’s its egg chair, a £40 pizza oven or even a mud kitchen for the kids.

If you’re stuck for ideas on how to keep your little one’s entertained during the holidays, the budget-friendly supermarket has gone one step further and has launched an impressive range of swings.

The playground favourite offers the perfect way to keep the laughter flowing and bring the fun of the park to your own garden this year.

As you’d expect from Aldi, the prices are pocket-friendly too, with the designs starting at just £9.99, and there’s even one that can hold the weight of an adult, making it a particularly good investment.

Whether you’re looking for a swing set or a two-in-one model, read on for everything there is to know about Aldi’s designs and prepare for a summer of fun.

Crane kids’ garden nest swing: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

An ideal addition to any garden, this nest swing looks as though it’ll be comfortable, as well as fun. It’s fairly large in size (the seat has a diameter of 110cm) and the best thing of all is that it can hold up to 150kg of weight, so you could even enjoy lounging on this one yourself with a good book and sundowner.

This certainly looks like something you’d find in a good playground. It has a range of impressive features, including four height options and a contoured seat for a seriously smooth glide. According to Aldi, it’s suitable for children aged three and over.

For something extremely versatile, this swing has a nifty design – it can convert from a nursery swing (which is suitable for children aged between 12 and 36 months) to single seat for those ages between three and eight. At just £40, this is excellent value for money.

As the cheapest swing in this round-up, it’s a very affordable way to inject some fun into your garden. The wooden design lends itself well to any decor, and we think it’ll serve as a great way to encourage your kids to enjoy the great outdoors. Should you have a little one that needs a little more support, the same design is available but as a baby seat (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk).

