Aldi’s new Lacura sunscreen range has landed just in time for summer

Love Island is here, unofficially marking the start of summer. And while the heat is yet to make a headline appearance here in the UK, it’s time to start getting serious about sun protection.

While there’s a very strong argument for wearing an SPF every day, at least on the face, it’s these warmer months when sunscreen sales soar as we start to spend more time outside at picnics, barbecues and in the paddling pool. But keeping yourself and the whole family sun-safe with the daily essentials can rack up in costs.

Luckily, budget-friendly supermarket Aldi is here to help with a new Lacura range of 23 sun protection products for everyone from babies and kids to adults with sensitive skin. Prices start from as little as £1.29 for the in-store-only travel-sized lotions.

Somewhat of a summer-saving expert, Aldi has already wowed us this year with its Specialbuys, barbecues, garden furniture and more, so this new offering isn’t too surprising, but we’re glad to see it.

Apart from the handy travel-sized mini 50ml options, the rest of the products are also available online and we’ve rounded up the ones we’ll be testing below.

Lacura SPF 50+ kids coloured sun spray 200ml: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

Putting suncream on kids can be a challenge, to say the least. But coloured options are a great way to easily spot what areas have been covered and which bits need more attention before any burning occurs. So, if you’ve got a suncream hater, this coloured sun spray may be your best option. It has five star UVA protection, is water-resistant and with an SPF 50, it offers very high protection for vulnerable skin. But remember re-application is always key.

Lacura hydrating sun spray SPF 15 200ml: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

A light-weight non-sticky spray with hydrating properties, this sunscreen seems like a good option for those after just light sun protection. SPF 15 and with five star UVA protection, it’s said to moisturise skin while protecting it from UVA and UVB rays. It even includes anti-oxidants to help reduce fine lines, too.

Lacura SPF 30 clear sun spray 200ml: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

For days you need to be out the door quickly, or you’re having to re-apply on the go, having a coloured cream isn’t always ideal (think white blotches on your nose and cheeks). But a clear option instantly blends into the skin with no chalky finish. And this SPF 30 one is also said to offer immediate protection, meaning no hanging around for the recommended 20 minutes before hitting the sun.

Lacura Sun SPF 30 once a day sun spray 200ml: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

Looking like a dupe of a well-known once-a-day sunscreen, this Aldi option is, of course, a lot cheaper. It states that it lasts up to 10 hours with five star UVA protection and an SPF of 30, making it one of the most tempting options of the lot in our opinion. We haven’t yet tried it but from what we can see so far, we have little reason to doubt its efficiency.

Lacura SPF 50+ kids sensitive roll-on: £2.19, Aldi.co.uk

Dermatologically tested for kids’ skin, this Aldi roll-on seems like a very handy on-the-go option for easy re-application. Being a rollerball, it’s much easier to apply to sensitive areas such as the face, and it also offers immediate protection. With an SPF of 50+ and having five star UVA protection, it’s reassuringly protective and is also water-resistant for ultimate coverage.

Lacura moisturising after sun 200ml: £1.79, Aldi.co.uk

Despite regularly re-applying suncreams and wearing a hat or sunglasses, sunburn can still happen to the best of us, so a good after-sun lotion is always a great essential to have in the back of the cabinet just in case. Taking the heat out of the skin and soothing any burns, this moisturising option also says it hydrates for 24 hours without a greasy finish.

