Aldi’s new desk lamp is a bright idea – and it charges your phone

A sunny bank holiday weekend has left us all counting down the days to summer – but there is no ignoring the approaching exam season and imminent deadlines.

While budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has been gearing up for the holidays with bargain garden furniture, log burners, and their sell-out hot tub all back in stock, they still haven’t forgotten about those of us still working at our desks – be it from your bed, or the office.

To help simplify your lighting and charging needs, the retailer has launched an impressive multipurpose desk lamp with a built-in wireless charging station for your smartphone.

The lamp by Kirkton House offers an affordable alternative to the Groov-E LED desk lamp (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Koble arc 2.0 LED wireless charging lamp (£70, Heals.com) and John Lewis & Partners mid-century wireless charging desk lamp (£75, Johnlewis.com). In fact, we’d say it’s perfect for students and office workers alike.

Should the good weather we have had this month inevitably return to April showers, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s lamp to brighten up your workspace.

Kirkton House desk lamp wireless charging station: £22.99, Aldi.co.uk

As many of us continue to move back to the office in 2022, we’re pleased to see Aldi helping to make the work routine, and set-up, slightly easier – never again will you leave the office with 2 per cent charge.

Thanks to the wireless charging base on this lamp, you’ll be able to stay connected and keep your smartphone full of juice at all times. No one is excluded here either as the lamp is compatible with all phones that have wireless charging capabilities. Great news for Apple and Android users alike.

The white, wireless, LED lamp also has a contemporary style that will look great on any desk without taking up valuable space. You can even angle the head for a more intense light. Or, if you’re someone who prefers a late-night study session, the 6 watt lamp has five dimmer settings and three light modes (warm to cool) to help keep you focused and not strain your eyes.

There’s also a three-year warranty making this office essential even more of a bargain that we can’t wait to try.

