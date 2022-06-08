Aldi’s new affordable bell tent is a must-have for your next glamping trip

Summer is here, which means festivals and holidays are finally back on the agenda. And we couldn’t be more ready.

But with it does of course come the prospect of spending time camping, which may not be the most exciting prospect for many.

If you’re worried about sacrificing your home comforts when it comes to sleeping alfresco, Aldi has come to the rescue by launching a brand new bell tent.

The premium design makes it look far more expensive than the £400 price tag suggests. And it looks as though it has a fairly capacious interior, with plenty of space for an air bed and a seating area.

If you want to level up your next camping trip, this really is a no-brainer. Prepare for a very dreamy experience.

Aldi bell tent: £399.99, Aldi.com – available from 12 June

Offering you the chance to nail a seriously chic set-up, this bell tent looks far more premium than its £399.99 price suggests. According to the brand, it’s fully waterproof (of course a necessity considering the unpredictable nature of the weather) and the top of the tent can be removed for a stargazing or a little extra breeze.

Should you be worried about how long it’ll take to put up, Aldi claims that it should take one person less than 20 minutes, which is pretty speedy. A truly ideal option if you want to put the glam into glamping, all you need now is to invest in some fairy lights and soft furnishings to make your experience even more enjoyable.

Available from 12 June

