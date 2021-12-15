Aldi’s magical snow projector is just £7.99 for Christmas

Aldi’s gone big with its festive offering this year – and we’re here for it.

It launched its first-ever beauty advent calendar, as well as an impressive range of hampers, not to mention its food-to-order selection. So it really has proven to be the destination this holiday season.

If you’re yet to get excited about the big day, Christmas jumpers are a good place to start, but failing that decorations are sure to ramp up the anticipation, and of course, Aldi has you covered here too.

The budget-friendly supermarket has slashed the price of its magical snowing project (was £14.99, now £7.99, Aldi.co.uk) by nearly 50 per cent.

Whether you’re the type of person to put up your Christmas tree on the first day of advent, or you prefer a more last-minute approach, ‘tis the season to be jolly, so why not deck your halls with a magical snowscape?

If you’re looking to have a white Christmas, read on for everything you need to know.

Perfect Christmas snowing projector: Was £14.99, now £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack “if you really love Christmas, c’mon and let it snow”. And while you can’t control the weather to make sure we have a white Christmas, you can adorn your home with a magical snowscape, thanks to Aldi.

This projector looks as though it’ll be small and discreet, and will project what looks like falling snow. It is suitable for outdoor use, so you can transform your house into a winter wonderland. But, you can also use it inside, meaning your indoor space will essentially turn into the most welcoming of grottos. Surely this is the ideal addition to any festive party you’re having this year?

Adding a little festive pizazz to your home couldn’t be easier, and best of all the snowy projector is currently 47 per cent off, so there really is no better time to invest. We’re sure yule love it (and so will your guests).

