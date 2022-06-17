Aldi’s launched a new cooling bedding range just in time for summer – here’s how to buy

In the words of The Merrymen, we’re ‘feeling hot hot hot’. As promised, the heatwave is here. But, if it has hindered the quality of your sleep, look no further, because, as the savvy shoppers that we are, we’ve just spotted Aldi’s cooling bedding. Yes, you read that right.

Its summer offerings have been second to none – it recently relaunched its rattan furniture range, impressed us with its whopping outdoor kitchen, started selling the Philips perfect draft beer dispenser and has even added ice cream for dogs to its repertoire. But with the arrival of this new range, we think the budget supermarket may just have outdone itself once again (bold claims, we know).

The special technology – a blend of cotton (70 per cent) and Tencel (30 per cent), a sustainable fabric derived from plant pulp – within the bedding works to keep the body cool.

The natural fibres are said to support the body’s natural thermal regulating mechanism, working to keep you cool through even the balmiest of bedtimes.

Owing to the nature of Aldi’s Specialbuys, coupled with the high demand for solutions to keep cool while snoozing, we predict this will be an instant sell-out, so you’ll want to act fast.

Kirkton House grey cooling king size duvet set: £22.99, Aldi.co.uk

This king size duvet set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases for less than £25 – if that’s not reason enough to buy, surely the fact that it could prevent you from overheating in the night will persuade you.

Owing to the combination of cotton and Tencel, we predict this will be soft against the skin, as well as cooling. If you or your sleeping partner suffer from sleepless nights during the summer months, this is surely a no-brainer.

If you’d rather have a different colourway, it’s also available in teal – all for the same pocket-friendly price of £22.99. It’s a yes from us.

Kirkton House cooling fitted sheet: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

With the help of this fitted sheet, we suspect you’ll get a good, restful night’s sleep during the summer months. As with the duvet set, it’s made from a cotton (70 per cent) and Tencel (30 per cent) blend – a cooling combination. With a 200 thread count, it’s available in off-white, blue and grey, and you can buy it in super king size (£13.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Looking for ways to keep cool? Read our guide to the heatwave essentials

