Aldi’s inflatable water slide is sure to make a splash this summer

Whether it’s ice creams after school or water fights at the park, warmer days spell exciting times for the little ones among us.

Speaking of fun in the sun, let us introduce you to the ultimate in garden accessories that’s sure to make a splash with the kids this summer – and it comes to us from none other than thrifty favourite, Aldi.

As the home of affordable goodies you never knew you needed, from its gorgeous garden furniture range to these seriously cute mud kitchens, we’re always on the lookout for exciting new finds. And when we spotted this inflatable offering, we quite literally could not contain our child-like excitement.

Here to bring all the joy and mayhem of the water park to your back garden is Aldi’s inflatable water slide. Is this everything we ever dreamed of as a kid? Yes, yes it is.

Ticking all the boxes for the adults in terms of set up, it’s touted as being doddle to inflate and pack away. Our only qualm is it’s not big enough for adults to play on too…

Despite its impressive size, this quirky inflatable can blow up in just two minutes – that’s pretty speedy if you ask us. And this means less time spent listening to cries of “is it ready yet”, and more time sliding (horray!). You’ll have also probably guessed, or be pleased to know, that it won’t be you blowing this mammoth inflatable up – thank goodness – as there’s an electric blower on hand to do all the work for you.

Designed to provide endless fun and games for kiddies between three to 10-years-old (big sigh), little ones can clamber up to the top of the slide before sliding down and out through the shark’s open jaws. And in full water park style, there’s even a water cannon to squirt them with water once they reach the bottom.

For the little one’s who aren’t yet up for braving the slide, there’s always the option of playing around in the shallow pool too. Don’t be put off by the issue of storage either, as apparently its compact design makes it a doddle to pack away – although we imagine this will likely become a staple garden feature throughout summer.

Source Link Aldi’s inflatable water slide is sure to make a splash this summer