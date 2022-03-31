Aldi’s gazebo bar dupe has £100 off and it’s ideal for garden parties this summer

Springtime is well and truly upon us. And if the recent glimpse of hot, sunny weather has got you excited for summer, you need to see this dupe of Aldi’s sell-out bar gazebo.

If your outdoor space is looking a little lack-lustre, giving it an update is easier than you think – whether that’s by taking a look at Aldi’s garden range, investing in a new chiminea for al fresco socialising or finding the perfect hanging egg chair for relaxing on, there’s plenty in the way of choice.

So if hosting a summer soiree is on the cards, there’s one thing you need and it’s a gazebo with a built-in bar. And luckily, The Range’s option not only provides a great dupe of Aldi’s sold out design, but it also currently has £100 off.

Offering a sure-fire way to wow your guests, it has everything you need to transform your space into a luxury outdoor bar, including two stools and shelter from the sun.

If this sounds like something you need (us too), read on for how you can snap it up now. But judging by the popularity of similar designs at other retailers, we’d recommend acting fast.

The Range bar gazebo and two chairs: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Therange.co.uk

(The Range)

Get your garden equipped for all your upcoming seasonal socials with this fancy gazebo that has everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space. With two stools, a bar, and a cream canopy that will provide shelter from the sun, but also let in plenty of light.

Step behind the bar and you’ll find ample space for storing drinks, glasses and snacks, providing the ideal option for a host with the most.

It arrives in four pieces, so will require you to assemble it, but this is a small price to pay for a cracking garden set-up. The structure is made from steel, so it’s likely to be hardwearing enough to take on some wind. All you need to think about now is what drinks you’re going to be serving up.

