Aldi’s gas pizza oven is back to level up your alfresco dining for 2022

The arrival of spring, sunnier weather and the longer days means it’s time to get our outdoor spaces ready for entertaining – and, as always, Aldi’s affordable garden range has got you covered.

From log burners, egg chairs and patio heaters to rattan bistro sets and kamado egg barbecues, the supermarket has everything you need to kit out your garden space on a budget.

Now, Aldi has brought back its sell-out gas pizza oven that will level up your alfresco dining this summer. Rustling up a Nonna-worthy pizza at home is notoriously tricky work, so let the supermarket’s Specialbuy relaunch do the hard graft for you.

A must-have for fans of the Italian dough, Aldi’s oven will set you back just £199.9, with most other models on market costing upwards of £1,000.

The online exclusive was an instant sell-out last year, so you’ll want to be quick getting your hands on one for summer 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

Read more:

Back for another year of dining in the garden, Aldi’s gas pizza oven is an easy and innovative way to cook with friends and family. Replace your takeaways with stone-cooked pizzas rustled up in the comfort of your own garden.

The sleek, gas-powered design cooks dough quickly and with minimal effort, thanks to its two heating levels and removable stone.

The oven also boasts glide wheels and a handle for easy transportation.

As with most Specialbuys, we’re sure the gas oven won’t be around for long – so snap it up now and kit your garden out for a summer of Italian-style socialising.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For offers on outdoor furniture and discounts garden furnishings, try the links below:

We’ve rounded all the best pizza ovens that are worth your dough

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aldi’s gas pizza oven is back to level up your alfresco dining for 2022