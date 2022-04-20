With Earth Day around the corner on 22 April, many of us may be thinking of new ways – big or small – to reduce our impact on the planet.

Moving to a more eco-friendly routine could mean swapping to reusable alternatives, whether that’s opting for refillable products or making doubly sure you’ve brought the bag for life on the weekly shop.

So, when we spotted Aldi’s new eco-friendly drop, beeswax wraps, it’s safe to say we were positively buzzing (yes, we went there).

Here to upgrade your kitchen arsenal with a natural twist are these eco-friendly, reusable alternatives to plastic wrap.

Simply cover up your leftovers as you might with your usual go-to, et voila. Even better, they can be used again and again.

Read more:

If we’ve piqued your interest, read on for all the information you need – because really, environmental sustainability is everyone’s beeswax.

Aldi honeycomb pattern beeswax wraps What exactly are beeswax wraps made of? Well, beeswax, of course. But, more specifically, they’re made from cotton fabric coated in beeswax, meaning they’re entirely natural. This three-pack features a cute honeycomb pattern, but there are two more equally charming prints, namely zigzag and lemon, available courtesy of Aldi. All three packs come in at an affordable £7.99. Inside each pack, you’ll find a small, medium and large wrap, which means you’re covered for leftovers big and small. You can even wrap food up and pop it in the freezer because these fellows are freezer friendly too. And while you will probably want to give them a quick wash in between uses, they’re said to be easy breezy to clean. If you’re looking to stock up on beeswax wraps, you’re in luck because Aldi has come through with its nine pack containing three each of the honeycomb, zigzag and lemon patterns.

