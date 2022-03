Aldi’s affordable garden furniture range is here to spruce up your outdoor space in 2022

Spring has finally sprung – and with it, garden gatherings and alfresco dining. And with it comes the tricky task of sprucing up your outdoor space.

Luckily, helping you get set for the new season on a budget is supermarket Aldi, with its sell-out garden range returning to the Specialbuys aisle for 2022.

We’ve already seen the comeback of the coveted hanging egg chair and now the shop has relaunched its entire outdoor range that boasts everything you need to kit your garden out for balmier days – from a cosy snug seat, outdoor pizza oven and kamodo barbecue that rivals the Big Green Egg models (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk), to a patio heater, corner sofa, mini greenhouse and potting bench.

Purveyor of everything from log burners to Le Creuset inspired casserole dishes, Aldi’s Specialbuys always sell out fast – so now’s your chance to snap up its latest launch while it’s all still in stock.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the supermarket’s outdoor must-haves, here’s everything you need to know about the newest additions to Aldi’s new garden range, from a rocking chair to a log burner and rattan bistro set.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk – available soon

The garden buy of 2021, Aldi’s hanging egg chair is soon returning for the second time this year. Perfect for those wanting to give their gardens a stylish upgrade, it’s a constant sell-out with its sleek design and cheap price. Selected as the best hanging egg chair in our tried and tested review, our writer noted that while “attractively affordable”, it “doesn’t scrimp on quality, making it a hugely popular patio piece”. It’s a must-have item of garden furniture, check back here for updates for when it might be back in stock again.

Gardelineline rope effect snug seat: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk

New to Aldi’s garden range is this stylish rope effect snug seat, perfect for long balmy days spent outdoors. Complete with five matching seat, back and small cushions, it seats up to two people and boasts a UV and weather resistant rope effect weaved frame. The snug seat is an ideal focal point for your patio or would make the perfect cosy corner in your garden. Buy now for dispatch from 28 March.

Gardenline outdoor log burner: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

Take your barbecues and spring soirees to the next level for 2022 with Aldi’s bestselling log burner. Its contemporary industrial design means it will easily match your existing garden furniture, while the supermarket claims it’s easy to assemble with a mesh surround for security. Crafted from steel, it’s been designed with durability in mind – making the burner an even bigger bargain at under £70.

Gardenline rope effect rocking chair: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

Relax in style this summer with Aldi’s garden rocking chair. The light brown frame and beige seat and waist cushion are complete with a rope-effect finish that is sure to add the finishing touches to your outdoor space. Made from powder-coated steel, it’s weather-resistant and durable. With some garden rocking chairs costing upwards of £400, you’re onto a winner.

Gardenline mini gas pizza oven: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

Bring a taste of Italy to your back garden with the help of Aldi’s mini gas pizza oven. Homemade pizza is a tricky endeavor but an outdoor oven can make the process a lot easier – but with most costing upwards of £1,000, it’s not the cheapest purchase. Aldi’s oven is stylish and durable, with wheels and handles for effortless transportation, while its gas-powered design cooks stonebakes easily and quickly. Pre-order now for dispatch from 25 March.

Gardenline kamado ceramic egg BBQ: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

Egg-shaped barbecues – based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese kamodo pot – are essential for serious grill masters. But while most popular kamado barbecues – including the A-lister favourite Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk) – cost upwards of £1,000, it’s no surprise that Aldi’s budget version has been such a hit with shoppers in the past. And now you can get your hands on one for just £400.

Designed for cooking, baking, roasting, grilling and searing anything from meats to vegetables and cheeses, you can take your barbecuing to the next level. Its thick ceramic walls retain heat for quick and easy outdoor meals while also helping with fuel efficiency as less charcoal and oxygen is needed to fuel the fire.

A must-have for the unpredictable British spring and summertime, warm up your evenings spent outside with Aldi’s patio heater. The supermarket claims it’s easy to assemble while its sleek, black design doesn’t scrimp on any style. And at less than £50, it’s almost half the price of its market rivals.

Gardenline grey wooden deck chairs: £59.98, Aldi.co.uk

A deckchair is ideal for getting in the summer spirit and this pair from Aldi will seriously upgrade your garden setup. As well as costing far less than even an individual deckchair does elsewhere, you’ll get three adjustable positions, easy folding and FSC-certified wood. The grey canvas complements the acacia wood frame, making them the perfect minimalist additions to your outdoor space.

Gardenline anthracite rattan effect bench: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

Offering extra seating in your garden without compromising on style, Aldi’s bench boasts a nice rattan effect. Coming with a soft padded seat cushion for extra comfort for guests, it’s perfect for springtime soirees and is sufficiently weather-proof with its steep and polyester composition.

Whether you’re a seasoned veg grower or want to try your hand at seeding for spring, Aldi’s potting bench is the perfect station to get started. Crafted from FSC certified wood with galvanised steel construction, the durable and weatherproof design boasts two drawers, a lower shelf for extra storage and six side hooks for tools. With most potting benches on the market costing upwards of £60, Aldi’s option is nearly half the price and if you don’t fancy the dark wood hue, it also comes in neutral (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk). Available to pre-order now for dispatch from 27 February.

Gardenline 4 tier mini greenhouse: £26.99, Aldi.co.uk

Available for pre-order now for dispatch from 27 February, Aldi’s four-tier greenhouse is a great way to make the most of your garden. Designed for seed propagation and growing plants and vegetables, it’s ideal for first-time gardeners or kids wanting a new hobby. The design is easy to assemble, with a roll-up zip door, waterproof cover, eyelets to fix it to the ground and a UV resistance of up to 500 hours.

Gardenline cream rattan corner sofa and cover: £299.98, Aldi.co.uk – available soon

An instant hit last year when rattan was all the rage, Aldi has brought back its garden corner sofa for 2022 – and we predict a sell-out. With most outdoor furniture sets costing upwards of £500, Aldi’s offering is a steal and even comes with a matching seat, plush cushions and a cover worth £29.99. If you fancy the sofa set without the cover, it will also be available in stores from 31 March at £269.99. Aldi has confirmed the sofa will be back in stock soon.

Available soon

Gardenline natural wooden mini greenhouse: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

Also returning for 2022 is Aldi’s wooden greenhouse that’s perfect for budding gardeners or those wanting to stretch their green fingers. Its small size lends it to smaller outdoor spaces, balconies or patios, while its three adjustable storage shelves and two lifting lids are handy features. It’s also available in a grey colourway (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Gardenline bamboo style rattan bistro set: £169.99, Aldi.co.uk

A popular Specialbuy last year, Aldi’s rattan bistro set is perfect if you’re working with limited space. The three-piece set includes a table finished with a chic tempered glass top, two chairs and two chair cushions. And with all the furniture coated in rust-, weather- and UV-resistant powder, you’re all set for when the rain inevitably arrives.

