Aldi’s £45 portable patio heater is the ideal way to make the most of summer nights

Spring is here with summertime just around the corner and, when it comes to outdoor entertaining, budget supermarket Aldi has got everything you need to make your gatherings more memorable.

The retailer’s Specialbuy section is like a wonderland filled with outdoor rugs, pizza ovens, hanging egg chairs, rattan furniture sets, fire globes and so much more.

But Aldi’s latest launch has really caught our eye. While we have been fortunate enough to experience much sunshine so far, the UK’s volatile weather means that the temperature can really take a dip come dusk.

So, to make sure the cooler climes don’t put a premature end to your alfresco fun, Aldi has brought back its portable patio heater for 2022.

The handy heater is available to buy now, with the appliance costing just £44.99, which is a lot cheaper than most outside heaters you will find on the market.

But, because it’s such a bargain, we expect it won’t be around long, so snap it up while you can. Here, we have all the details on the heater, along with recommendations for others that we’ve tried and tested.

Gardenline portable patio heater: £44.99, Aldi.com

If you’re planning some special garden gatherings or barbecues this summer, this portable patio heater will help keep the party going for longer.

Ideal for when the sun goes down, the 700W heater oscillates to ensure heat is spread evenly in every direction.

It also has two different heat settings that can be used to achieve an optimal temperature, ensuring you and your guests never get too hot or too cold.

The heater is an online exclusive and is available to pre-order from today with a dispatch date of 8 May.

If you miss out on this Specialbuy or are looking for more suggestions to keep the chill at bay, we highly rate this Swan al fresco SH16310N patio heater (£169, Amazon.co.uk), which took the top spot in our guide to the best patio heaters.

Similarly to the Aldi model, it features two power settings and “give out heat nice and evenly, while the stable column design means that you will be able to feel the effects from the heating element whether you’re sitting or standing”, noted our writer.

“The heater fared particularly well in gusty wind conditions,” they added, while “the element and reflector combination seemed to be really effective in fighting against the wind chill factor if you are outside without the protection of a garden room”. Another summer soireé must-have.

(Martello)

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more affordable and a similar size to Aldi’s offering, then this Martello HF-35 mini heater (£63.96, Amazon.co.uk) came similarly recommended by our writer, who noted that the “heat output is very versatile” thanks to the fact it “uses a reflector to focus the two heat settings (600W and 1200W)”.

The best thing of all, according to our writer, the “reflector can either move through 360 degrees for all-round warmth, or be restricted to 120 degrees if there are fewer people gathered around or you want the heat to be more targeted”.

