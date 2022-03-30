Aldi’s £30 cast iron cookware is almost identical to Le Creuset’s – and it’s back in new spring colours

Spring has finally sprung and winter’s stewing season is over, meaning you might be looking to refresh your cookware collection with some fresh pans.

And we’ve found just the thing to get you excited for springtime soirées, courtesy of our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.

The retailer is bringing back its bestselling cast-iron cookware range for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and, as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware. This time, two new spring shades are joining the collection; a pastel green and classic pearl.

The range features everything from its 20cm cast iron dish (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) – six times cheaper than the Le Creuset equivalent – and a 26cm heavy-duty casserole dish (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk) to a griddle pan (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk), a shallow casserole dish (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk) and some very cute mini dishes (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk). You can get an entire cookware set (minus the little pots) for just £54.99, which is a fraction of the price of just one of Le Creuset’s bestselling casserole dishes (£215, Johnlewis.com).

If you want to get your hands on this chic and affordable cast-iron cookware, the new spring range is available to buy online from Sunday 3 April and in store from 7 April. Meanwhile, some of the older range is still available to buy right now online.

Aldi Kirkton House green cast iron casserole dish, 26cm: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 3 April

More than £100 cheaper than Le Creuset’s cast-iron casserole dish (£204.86, Amazon.co.uk), it’s not hard to see why this product consistently sells out, noted our writer when she compared Aldi’s casserole pot with Le Creuset’s. “When it comes to comparisons, there really is little hiding the fact that this is an almost identical dupe,” she noted.

Made from cast iron, it is heavy duty, and while we’re unsure it’ll last a lifetime, our writer noted that “with careful use and care, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t last decades”. For just £29.99, this is a no-brainer for keen home cooks. The new pastel green and pearl colourways are available to buy online from 3 April, while the smaller 20cm dish in black (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) and grey (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) are available in store now. Right now, you can also snap up the 20cm dish in white and red (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) colourways, too.

Aldi Kirkton House green 26cm shallow casserole dish: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 3 April

A shallow dish is essential to a cookware collection and Aldi’s 26cm option is versatile enough for everything from poaching and stewing on the hob to roasting and slow-cooking in the oven. Returning online on Sunday, you can pick up the dish in the new spring pastel green and pearl colours.

Aldi Kirkton House mini cast iron cookware 2 pack: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Cookware doesn’t get much cuter than these mini cast iron pots from Aldi, which are just as fit for use as they are for display. The versatile dishes can be used on every kind of hob, bar induction, and are oven safe up to 250C – meaning you can rustle up everything from pies to mini stews. Available in blue, grey and black colourways, there’s a shade for every taste.

Aldi Kirkton House 3-piece red cast iron cookware set: £54.99, Aldi.co.uk

Including a round casserole dish with a lid, a shallow casserole dish with a lid, and a skillet, this set is every cook’s dream – especially if you’ve been pining after the Le Creuset set (£545, Lecreuset.co.uk) that’s nearly £500 dearer. Aldi’s matching set comes in a timeless red finish that’s taken inspiration from the French cookware brand’s famous, shiny, ombre shades. It’s also suitable for all hobs, including induction, and with an interior and exterior enamel coating, it’s made to last.

Aldi Kirkton House blue cast iron roaster: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

If it’s time to upgrade your old, worn roasting tray, Aldi’s dish is a steal at £25. Whether cooking vegetables or meats, the sleek design can go straight from the oven to the dining table. Hard-wearing and oven safe up to 250C, it’s suitable for all hobs, including induction.

Aldi Kirkton House cast iron griddle pan: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Perfect for grilling vegetables and cooking meats, this griddle pan can do it all. If you’d rather have a griddle tray (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk), of course, Aldi has one of those too. Both are suitable on all hobs, including induction, and really are kitchen essentials.

