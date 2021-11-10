Aldi launches Le Creuset-inspired cast-iron cookware for winter – here’s when you can buy it

The days are getting shorter and darker, temperatures are dropping, and coffee shops are bringing back their pumpkin spice lattes. It’s goodbye to summer and hello to autumn.

But if the arrival of the colder climes does not spark joy for you, we’ve found something that might just get you excited for stewing season – and it all comes from our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.

The retailer has brought back its bestselling cast-iron cookware range for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and, as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware. But, this time the range comes in all-new colours: black, grey and blue.

The collection features everything from its 26cm heavy-duty casserole dish (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) and griddle pan (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk) to a roasting tray (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a shallow casserole dish (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk). The entire set is just £165, which is a fraction of the price of just one of Le Creuset’s bestselling casserole dishes (£280, Johnlewis.com).

If you want to get your hands on this chic cast-iron cookware, read on to find out how you can buy it.

Kirkton House black 27cm cast iron casserole dish: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

Should you be after an oblong-shaped casserole dish, this one is for you – and it’s only £25. It’s ideal for cooking up a storm, be that in the form of large stews or soups, but we think it’d also be great for those looking to get creative with their sourdough starters from the first lockdown. It comes in three finishes – blue, black and grey.

Kirkton House black 26cm shallow casserole dish: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

A shallower but wider casserole dish, this one is a great choice for a creamy risotto, bolognese sauce or curry. It has a 2.3l capacity, making it perhaps best for smaller households. If you’re unsure about the black, you can get it in blue or grey.

Kirkton House black 26cm cast iron casserole dish: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk (coming soon)

Eleven times cheaper than Le Creuset’s cast-iron casserole dish (£280, Johnlewis.com), it’s not hard to see why this product consistently sells out, noted our writer when she compared Aldi’s casserole pot with Le Creuset’s. “When it comes to comparisons, there really is little hiding the fact that this is an almost identical dupe,” she noted.

Made from cast iron, it is heavy-duty, and while we’re unsure it’ll last a lifetime, our writer noted that “with careful use and care, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t last decades”. For £30, this is a no-brainer for keen home cooks. If black isn’t the colour for you, you’ll be glad to know it’s also available in blue and grey.

Kirkton House black 30cm cast iron casserole dish: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk (coming soon)

You’d be forgiven for thinking this one and the dish above look strikingly similar to the above shallow casserole dish, but it’s, in fact, larger and has a 3.6l capacity. It’s also made from cast iron and we’d recommend using wooden or silicone utensils to avoid removing the inner cream enamel. It’s also available in blue and grey, which are equally as chic.

Kirkton House matte black griddle pan: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk (coming soon)

Perfect for grilling vegetables and cooking meats, this griddle pan can do it all. If you’d rather have a griddle tray (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk), of course, Aldi has one of those too. Both are suitable on all hobs, including induction, and really are kitchen essentials.

Kirkton House black cast iron roaster: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk (coming soon)

Last but not least, if the autumn weather makes you reach for roasties, then this cast iron tray is the one for you. It has a large 4.8l capacity, making it great for batch cooking (if you’re that organised). As with the whole range, this too is available in blue and grey.

