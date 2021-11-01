Aldi launches golden ticket chocolate competition with top prize of £10,000

Fans of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be thrilled to hear about a new competition launched by Aldi inspired by the beloved Roald Dahl novel.

It will see a series of golden tickets hidden in the retailer’s chocolate bars.

Aldi will hide golden tickets in 25 of its Dairyfine Golden Giveaway Chocolate Bars across the nation, with each one offering the consumer a cash prize.

The prizes range from £5,000 to £10,000, with five tickets offering the highest amount.

The remaining 20 tickets will offer winners £5,000.

The chocolate bars will be available to purchase nationwide from 1 November for £4.99 each.

Those lucky enough to find a golden ticket in their chocolate bar can claim their prize online via the Aldi website.

Winners will have until midnight on 24 January 2022 to claim their prize.

It’s not the first time retailers have hidden cash prizes in chocolate items in a Willy Wonka-style giveaway.

In March, Cadbury launched a series of golden Creme Eggs to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary.

Those who found one of the 200 golden Creme Eggs, which had been hidden in supermarkets nationwide, won a cash prize of up to £5,000.

Meanwhile, in 2005, the release of Tim Burton’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory filmprompted replica Wonka Bars to crop up all around the UK, with some of them containing a golden ticket that offered consumers a cash prize.

A new version of the iconic story is currently in production starring Timothee Chalamet, who will play Willy Wonka.

The film will focus on Wonka’s origin story and how he came to run his famous chocolate factory.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aldi launches golden ticket chocolate competition with top prize of £10,000