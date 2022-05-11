Aldi is selling platinum jubilee gin liqueurs for royally-good celebrations

With just under a month to go until the Queen’s platinum jubilee, party preparations are well underway for the long bank holiday weekend that’s set to mark the occasion.

Recognising 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty is the first British monarch to reach this milestone – and the nation will be pulling out all the stops in celebrating the landmark.

Whether you’re shopping for merchandise that will become family heirlooms, or collecting bunting for a tea party that’s fit for royalty, there are plenty of ways to join in with the jubilee fun.

And helping make sure our drinks cabinet is well stocked, Aldi is toasting to the occasion with its brand new limited-edition range of jubilee tipples.

Ideal aperitifs for picnics or parties, the regal range includes a strawberry and mint gin liqueur and an Eton mess gin liqueur – all at the affordable price points that Aldi is famed for. Here’s everything you need to know, including when they’ll become available.

Read more:

Aldi infusionist strawberry and mint gin liqueur: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 16 May

ABV: 20%

20% Size: 70cl

Made from British strawberries, Aldi’s infused gin liqueur boasts refreshing notes of mint, as well as silver flakes to add sparkle to your regal celebrations. Whether mixed with tonic for a low ABV tipple or added to prosecco for extra flavour, the bottle is perfect for raising a glass to the jubilee.

Available from 16 May

Aldi infusionist eton mess gin liqueur: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 26 May

ABV: 20%

20% Size: 50cl

Nothing embodies the British Summertime like a classic Eton mess. Now, you can enjoy the pudding’s flavour in tipple form with Aldi’s new platinum jubilee themed gin liqueur. Made with fresh flavours of strawberries and crumbly meringue, it’s the perfect festive addition to bank holiday parties.

Available from 26 May

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on spirits and other alcoholic drinks, try the link below:

Shop more Queen’s platinum jubilee merchandise in our round-up, from Barbie dolls to art prints

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aldi is selling platinum jubilee gin liqueurs for royally-good celebrations