Aldi is selling an outdoor kitchen for grilling season – and it even has an in-built BBQ

With the summer stretching out before us, barbecue season is officially here – meaning it’s time to find the right piece of kit.

From its kamado ceramic egg model that rivals the Big Green Egg to its £40 portable pizza oven, Aldi has been busy getting us ready for summer cook-outs on a budget. And now, our favourite budget supermarket has launched a do-it-all outdoor kitchen unit for all your alfresco dining needs.

The luxury unit not only has an in-built grill barbecue, but also a sink, plenty of storage and a warming rack.

An enduring trend from last year, outdoor kitchens tend to cost upwards of £1,500, meaning you’ll save just shy of £1,000 by snapping up Aldi’s affordable alternative.

Available now for £599.99, we expect the barbecue buy won’t be sticking around for long. Here’s everything you need to know.

Elevate your alfresco cooking set-up with Aldi’s new outdoor kitchen. The massive unit can take centrestage in your garden, or is able to be folded into an L shape for smaller spaces and patios.

Complete with six burners, a side burner, two cooking grills and a cooking plate, the sleek kitchen has the added practicalities of plenty of storage space for your buns and ingredients, handy hooks for your utensils, a warming rack and a thermometer.

Whether hosting a barbecue with family, a garden party with friends or even an event, the portable unit boasts wheels for easy maneuverability around your space.

With most outdoor kitchens costing twice as much as the £600 unit, if you’re looking for a way to extend your living space outside, Aldi’s barbecue kitchen is the solution.

