Aldi has turned the Queen into a carrot for the platinum jubilee, yes you read that right

It takes a lot to shock us here at IndyBest. We’re used to spotting surprising brand collabs, amazing discounts and a rogue product or two, but the Queen’s jubilee has really taken things to a new level.

At first, we dubbed the Samsung jubilee fridge the most surprising piece of monarch merch, then the Aldi jubilee beauty range held top spot, and now, taking the current crown is the Aldi range of plush toys.

Kevin the carrot, Aldi’s famous mascot, has featured in many a Christmas advert, with its giant toys becoming quite the sellout. And now, to mark the platinum jubilee, he’s back as a lookalike for Her Majesty.

Yes, you read that right, Kevin is now the Queen (not literally, of course) and is even donning a pretty purple dress, pearls and a crown. There are also a variety of other patriotic characters to get your hands on, including a Prince Charles lookalike and corgis. And we have to say they all look rather dashing.

So, if the thought of owning the royal vegetable fills you with joy, keep reading below for everything we know about how to buy Aldi’s jubilee toy range.

The Queen Kevin the carrot: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk – Available from 22 May

Keeping to the budget retailers’ affordable pricing, as always, the new toy comes in at just under £4, meaning you don’t need to have a royally big budget to buy one. And, for anyone really in love with the new carrot jubilee range, you can snap up a bundle option for £15.95.

Alongside Her Majesty, Kevin has also transformed into Prince Charles, three Union Jack wearing figures and a non-carrot Queen’s guard. There’s even two corgis are joining the line-up.

Looking at the Queen more closely, it’s no surprise that purple was the colour of choice for the sophisticated suit, with Her Majesty opting for the colour again and again for royal outings. And, of course, the famous royal handbag features too.

Sadly, the new platinum jubilee range isn’t available to buy just yet but will be online for pre-orders from 22 May and in-store from 26 May, just in time for the long bank holiday weekend.

Pre-order from 22 May

