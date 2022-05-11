Aldi has launched new fruity gins and liqueurs in time for summer – here’s how to buy them

Summer is right around the corner, and with a four-day bank holiday on the way, what we’ll be drinking at our picnics, barbecues and jubilee parties is firmly on our list of questions that need answering.

Bang on time, budget supermarket Aldi has launched its new gin collection featuring an impressive range of inexpensive flavoured spirits and fruity liqueurs.

We all know Aldi is the best place to bag yourself a bargain – whether you’re after a hanging egg chair, a pizza oven for your garden or some on-trend rattan furniture – and the retailer’s new spirits range doesn’t disappoint.

With prices starting from just £8.99, the selection includes a wistful Mediterranean orange gin that’s making us pine for a holiday, a classic blackberry and raspberry gin, which will no doubt be a picnic staple, and a sweet cherry blossom flavour that’ll be perfect for garden get-togethers.

So, look no further if you’re opting for gin over champagne, wine or canned cocktails (and don’t want to spend a small fortune).

Aldi is somewhat renowned for its gins, with the supermarket’s £9.99 Oliver Cromwell London dry (now known as Greyson’s) winning an award for being one of the best gins in the world for two years in a row. The inexpensive classic beat up-market brands, including Sipsmith, Beefeater and Gordon’s to the top spot and regularly sells out.

If you need further convincing, the supermarket’s popular £14.99 Seville orange and lime gin won the prestigious “masters” title at the 2019 Spirits Business Gin Masters Awards. It has also released two gins just in time for the Queen’s jubilee – and they are already making quite the stir.

With so many gins on the market costing upwards of £30, you can’t go wrong with Aldi’s inexpensive spirits that don’t scrimp on quality. But, as with anything from the budget supermarket, they don’t usually hang around on the shelves.

The Infusionist cherry blossom gin liqueur: £10.99, Aldi.co.uk

The latest addition to the Aldi gin range has already been flying off the shelves, meaning it is currently out of stock online but will be back up any day now. If you really can’t wait, it is also in stores.

With soft cherry blossom floral flavours mixed with zesty citrus notes, it has been likened to the much more expensive Akori cherry blossom gin (£29.99, Masterofmalt.com). We haven’t tried either of the bottles here at IndyBest, so we can’t be sure whether the two really are alike or not, but we’ve been impressed with Aldi’s dupes in the past.

The Infusionist watermelon & lime gin liqueur: £10.99, Aldi.co.uk

Now, this already sounds like a summer cocktail. We don’t want to encourage anyone to go wild, but if you’ve never tried gin-soaked watermelon, we can’t recommend it enough, and this may just be the perfect gin to use. Aldi actually recommends having it on the rocks muddled with raspberries, which sounds just as delicious.

Haysmith’s strawberry & rose gin: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Strawberry and rose is possibly the most English gin flavouring we could find. So, if you’re having an oh-so-British garden party or jubilee celebration, what could be better suited? Aldi describes it as a delicately flavoured gin, so it seems like the flavours of this one will be soft enough for even flavoured gin lovers to give it a go.

Greyson’s Mediterranean orange gin: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

Transport yourself to the Mediterranean from the comfort of your back garden with this Aldi orange gin. Your classic G&T is getting a chic upgrade with this spirit’s sharp citrus notes and well-rounded orange flavour. Pair your drink with rosemary or pink peppercorns for the ultimate summer tipple.

Haysmith’s blackberry and raspberry gin: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

From fruity cocktails to flavourful G&Ts, rustle up some impressive drinks for your garden guests with this Aldi blackberry and raspberry gin. The summer-inspired drink boasts rich notes of berries while its striking crimson colour means your cocktails will look the part too.

Haysmith’s pink grapefruit and orange gin: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

This subtle, sweet, orange and bittersweet pink grapefruit mix will be the perfect aperitif at your spring picnics and is sure to become a summer staple. Pair with a dash of tonic and a slice of grapefruit for an elegant, easy-to-make tipple.

The Infusionist lemon drizzle cake gin liqueur: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

Ideal for the amateur mixologist, liven up your gin cocktails with this lemon liqueur. Infused with indulgent vanilla-cake flavourings, a dose of this will seriously elevate your summer beverages, impressing barbecue guests and picnic attendees alike.

The Infusionist strawberry and vanilla gin liqueur: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

Who needs a dessert when your gin cocktails are infused with this very tempting strawberry and vanilla liqueur from Aldi. Another soon-to-be staple, dose your drinks with these fruity flavours – the hints of strawberry and vanilla are sure to add just the right amount of sweetness to your drink. For just £8.99, you can’t go wrong.

