Aldi has dropped a Tom Ford perfume dupe that’s £172 cheaper than the original

If you’re in the market for a great dupe, Aldi is renowned for its beauty alternatives – taking inspiration from the likes of Carolina Herrera and Jo Malone.

The latest launch that’s got everyone talking is Aldi’s hotel collection tobacco and vanilla eu de parfum. Fans of Tom Ford’s fragrance of the same name (£178, TomFord.co.uk) can rejoice, as the Aldi perfume reportedly has very similar woody notes to one of the fashion giant’s most popular fragrances. Best of all, the supermarket’s 50ml black and gold bottle is on sale for only £4.99, a whopping £172 cheaper than the original.

TikTok user Francesca Bleay shared the dupe in a viral video that now has 214.4K views. Loyal Aldi fans were quick to comment, raving that the unisex scent of vanilla, tobacco, and ginger lasts “all day”.

The hotel collection perfume is currently unavailable online, but if you’re lucky you might be able to pick up a £4.99 bottle in an Aldi store. But be quick – we’re expecting this trending fragrance to fly off the shelves in no time.

If you’re into smelling great on a budget but can’t get down to Aldi this weekend, we’ve tested plenty of other perfume dupes that just might take your fancy. Happy shopping.

(The Essence Vault)

Dupe of: Giorgio Armani sì

It may be slightly pricer than the £5 Aldi dupe, but this Essence Vault perfume is still a major save on Armani’s famous fragrance – and our reviewer “honestly couldn’t tell the difference between this and the real deal”. With strong notes of sharp cassis and rose, this is a brand that “knows what they’re doing when it comes to a high street dupe”.

(Poundland)

Dupe of: Viktor and Rolf flowerbomb

It’s not the most subtle copycat product, but Poundland’s fleur bloom has the same rich notes of cattleya orchid and centifolia rose as Carlos Benaim’s legendary creation. While our tester wasn’t blown away by the dry down when compared to the original, at just £1, this is a great steal.

Dupe of: Estée Lauder bronze goddess

Next is no stranger to a decent scent dupe and this summery bottle certainly does not disappoint. With “sparkling top notes of bergamot and mandarin”, our tester thought that this spritz could pass this off as a close cousin of the original. If Estée Lauder’s “evokes feelings of sunning yourself in St Tropez, think of this as a perfectly charming weekend on the Costa del Sol,” they said.

(The Perfume Shop )

Dupe of: Jo Malone lime, basil & mandarin

This Jo Malone “copy-and-paste” boasts the same combination of lime, basil and mandarin that made the original a household name. The scent inside is “indistinguishable” and the simple packaging would look great on any dressing table.

