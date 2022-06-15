Aldi has dropped a £7 dupe of Creed’s £285 perfume in time for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner, many of us might be scrabbling for well-intended, but very last-minute gifts. Luckily for us, Aldi has just dropped one of its famed perfume dupes just in time to treat the father figure in your life.

Renowned for its budget beauty alternatives, the supermarket has previously dropped coveted versions of both Carolina Herrera and Jo Malone’s signature scents. The most recent drop to get everyone talking was Aldi’s hotel collection tobacco and vanilla eu de parfum – dubbed to be a dupe of Tom Ford’s fragrance (£168.15, Feelunique.com) of the same name.

Now, Aldi’s lacura line has dropped his reign eau de parfum which has already drawn comparisons to Creed’s £278 dearer aventus scent (£285, Libertylondon.com).

Costing just £6.99, the budget supermarket’s new scent is a whopping 98 per cent cheaper than its premium rival.

Available in store only, the his reign perfume has already proved so popular that bottles are reselling on ebay for more than double its retail value. If you want to pick up the scent in time for Father’s Day on Sunday 19 June, you’ll want to be quick heading to the beauty aisle. Here’s everything you need to know,

Read more:

Aldi his reign eau de parfum: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in store

Said to boast a bold and refined scent, the new perfume carries light notes of blackcurrant, apple and bergamot, blending with herbal aromas of patchouli, Moroccan jasmine and rose. The accents of oak moss and vanilla gives the fragrance its musky base.

Dubbed as a budget alternative to Creed’s similarly woody scent, the premium parfum also features notes of roses, Jasmine blossom and patchouli, with an oak moss, vanilla and ambergris base.

With Creed’s cult scent costing £285, thrifty shoppers can rejoice as Aldi’s is just £6.99 for a 100ml bottle – saving you a huge 98 per cent.

Though unavailable to buy online, if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to pick it up in store – but you’ll want to be quick, as Aldi’s perfume dupes have a precedent of selling out.

Available in store

While we haven’t reviewed Aldi’s new Creed-dubbed perfume, we have reviewed plenty more affordable alternatives in our round-up of the best perfume dupes.

(The Perfume Shop )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best perfume dupes, The Perfume Shop’s lime and basil scent was crowned a dupe of Jo Malone’s popular basil and mandarin fragrance. “The copy-and-paste concoction boasts the same unmistakable combination of zesty lime, peppery basil and bright, glistening mandarin that made Jo Malone a household name,” our tester said. And while you won’t get the pretty yellow box tied with a black ribbon, “the scent inside is seriously indistinguishable.”

Buy now

(Superdrug)

Said to be a dupe of Mugler’s alien, our tester said Superdrug’s budget version “painstakingly recreates alien’s sensual and slightly otherworldly femme fatale bouquet of jasmine sambac and white amber.” The rich floral perfume at a pocket money price also comes in a body mist version (£3.99, Superdrug.com) which also smells equally similar.

Buy now

(The Essence Vault)

Heralded as a dupe of Giorgio Armani’s si perfume, our tester said: “We seriously couldn’t tell the difference between this and the real deal.” Praising the nice bottle and the parfum’s strength, they added that “the recognisable notes of sharp cassis and rose also have serious staying power.” While pricier than most affordable alternatives, it’s still far less than a bottle of Armani’s famous fragrance.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on perfume and other beauty buys, try the links below:

After weeks of testing, we found the best Aldi beauty dupes – and they actually work

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aldi has dropped a £7 dupe of Creed’s £285 perfume in time for Father’s Day