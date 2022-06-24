Alastair Campbell brands Boris Johnson a 'useless, lying crook'

Boris Johnson is a “useless, lying crook”, Alastair Campbell has said, after the Tories lost two key by-elections on Wednesday (23 June).

The former Labour spin doctor said that the country does not want Johnson as prime minister and his premiership is doing “incredible damage to [the country’s] standing in the world.”

“[The public] are fed up with this cabinet of nodding dogs propping him up…At least Oliver Dowden has had the guts to bark a little”, Campbell said.

