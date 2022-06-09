Alaskan officials stock North Pole lake with thousands of rainbow trout

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (AKDF&G) this week stocked a North Pole lake with rainbow trout, sharing footage of the moment thousands of fish were fired into the water.

According to officials, Chena Lake is also stocked with silver salmon and Arctic char throughout the year.

The lake is part of a recreation area in the North Pole city, with amenities including a playground, cross country trails, picnic area, volleyball court and camping sites.

The area is known for its year-round Christmas decorations and a Santa Claus House is also located close by.

