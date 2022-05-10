Alaska landslide topples evergreen trees and buries road in terrifying footage

Terrifying footage captures the moment a landslide toppled trees and rocks into a bay in Alaska.

No injuries were reported after the incident, which happened close to Seward, but the primary road connecting the city to a tiny community was cut off by the debris.

The slide measured 200ft long by 300ft wide and could take up to two weeks to clear, city manager Janette Bower estimated.

It’s unclear what triggered the landslide, but the area frequently has falling rocks and avalanches, according to a spokesperson for Seward.

