Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for correctional officer who disappeared with murder suspect

Authorities in Alabama issued an arrest warrant on Monday for a correctional officer who disappeared with a capitol murder suspect.

Vicki White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told a news conference that officials had obtained a video showing the pair leaving the jail in a patrol car on Friday morning.

Mr Singleton said the inmate was handcuffed and shackled at the time. He said it was unclear if Ms White had been coerced or planned the escape.

“Obviously, she could have willingly participated. But we’re also concerned that maybe somehow, someone got to her and coerced her or threatened her, forced her to assist in this escape,” Mr Singleton told CNN.

A huge manhunt is underway for the pair, and Ms White is wanted on charges of permitting or facilitating escape of the inmate.

Ms White, who was decribed as an “exemplary employee” with an “unblemished record”, had been with the sheriff’s office for two decades.

Just days before the pair vanished, Ms White sold her home and filed for retirement.

